Could Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler be the next Sooners quarterback to win the Heisman? College football analyst Joel Klatt thinks it’s possible.

The Fox Sports contributor named Rattler when asked who he believes will be a “breakout star” in 2020. The Oklahoma QB is set to take over for Jalen Hurts, who is off to the Philadelphia Eagles after an exciting 2020 NFL Draft.

Klatt’s prediction comes as no surprise. Lincoln Riley is one of the best quarterback groomers in all of college football. Hurts is one of three quarterback stars – including Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray – the Sooners have produced over the past few years. Klatt has some solid reasons as to why Rattler is set to become the next Oklahoma star.

“Spencer Rattler,” Klatt wrote on Twitter in response to who college football’s biggest breakout star will be. “Have you checked who he plays for and what position…pretty sure those guys always have great seasons The Oklahoma QB has finished in the top 4 in Heisman Trophy voting every year since 2015 with two wins.”

Spencer Rattler Have you checked who he plays for and what position…pretty sure those guys always have great seasons The @OU_Football QB has finished in the top 4 in @HeismanTrophy voting every year since 2015 with two wins. https://t.co/LQwzAb6wIG — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) May 14, 2020

The 6-foot-1 dual-threat quarterback joined the Sooners’ 2019 class as a 5-star prospect. Rattler was one of the most sought after recruits in the entire country. Oklahoma’s recent success with quarterbacks was a major reason as to why he joined the Sooners.

Now, he’s set to take over for Hurts, who just led Oklahoma to the College Football Playoff. Rattler will look to do the same this season.

The Sooners are once again National Championship contenders, especially if Rattler can be as good as his predecessor.