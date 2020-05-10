Kendal Daniels, Country’s No. 7 Safety, Names Final 4 Schools

One of the best safety prospects in the country, 2021 four-star Kendal Daniels can do it all. He can tackle, force fumbles and pick off the ball with relative ease. Soon he’s going to make one college program very happy.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Daniels announced that he has narrowed down his list to four schools. Making the cut were Clemson, LSU, Texas A&M and Oklahoma.

247Sports rates Daniels as the No. 176 overall prospect in the Class of 2021. He is the No. 7 safety in the nation, and the No. 2 prospect from the state of Oklahoma.

As a junior, Daniels helped Beggs High School go 11-3 overall and reached the Oklahoma state semifinals. He recorded 117 tackles, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, six interceptions and three pick-sixes.

247Sports’ Crystal Ball Predictions currently have the Oklahoma Sooners as the favorite to get Daniels’ commitment.

Considering that defense has often been the Achilles’ heel of the Sooners under Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma fans will probably be delighted if Daniels picks them.

Oklahoma’s 2021 recruiting class currently ranks No. 43 in the nation and No. 7 in the Big 12, per 247Sports. But the Sooners are one of many teams that are off to a slow start this season.

Do you think Kendal Daniels will wind up choosing Oklahoma?