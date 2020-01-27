Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Oklahoma Hiring DeMarco Murray

Earlier today, Oklahoma reached into its past and tabbed Sooner running back great Demarco Murray to coach his old position at his alma mater. After retiring from the NFL in 2018, Murray began his coaching career at Arizona last season.

A three-time All-Big 12 selection–including first team honors in 2008 and 2010–Murray is one of the best running backs in OU history. He is the program’s all-time leader in touchdowns, all-purpose yards and receiving yards for a running back.

Now, he’ll get the opportunity to return to Norman. ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit shouted out the 31-year-old assistant this afternoon on Twitter.

Man I’m so happy & proud of my guy @DeMarcoMurray ! Has become RB coach at his alma mater @OU_Football ! What an opportunity for DeMarco & OU! D is a superstar in the making & what great place to continue to learn & grow from one of the very best. Welcome home D & good luck man!

A third-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2011, Murray made three Pro Bowls during his seven-year NFL career. His best season came in 2014, when he led the league in rushing yards (1,845) and touchdowns (13).

Murray was a first-team All-Pro selection that year. He played four seasons with the Cowboys (2011-14) and one with the Philadelphia Eagles (2015) before finishing his career with the Tennessee Titans in 2016 and 2017.