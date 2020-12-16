Kirk Herbstreit Has Bold Claim About This Year’s Oklahoma Team

The Oklahoma Sooners started the 2020 college football season as the favorite to win the Big 12 and compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Oklahoma suffered two early losses in the season that derailed its hopes for a playoff appearance. However, the Sooners have rebounded well over the last few weeks of the season.

Oklahoma rattled off six-straight wins and currently sit at 7-2 on the season. ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit thinks the Sooners have an outside shot at the playoff.

In fact, he made a very bold claim about this year’s Sooners team. He thinks Oklahoma is better now than it was with Baker Mayfield or Kyler Murray at quarterback.

“I think they’re better right now -end of December- than they were when they had Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray or Jalen Hurts… this is a more complete Oklahoma team,” he said.

It’s a bold claim from Herbstreit, considering Mayfield and Murray quarterbacked their teams to the College Football Playoff.

Those Oklahoma teams were some of the best in program history. Of course, that doesn’t take away from the recent success the Sooners have had this season.

Oklahoma’s closest game over its past six contests is an eight-point win over rival Texas. The Sooners will have a chance to prove they belong in the playoff discussion with a Big 12 title game against Iowa State looming this weekend.