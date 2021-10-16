Kirk Herbstreit Was ‘Blown Away’ By 1 CFB Quarterback Last Weekend

Before he joined the College GameDay set to preview Week 7 of the college football season, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit appeared on SportsCenter to discuss several trending topics in the sport.

When asked about Oklahoma’s upcoming matchup with TCU, Herbstreit addressed the Sooners’ quarterback controversy. Last weekend, Spencer Rattler was benched during the Red River Showdown in favor of true freshman Caleb Williams.

Herbstreit, who was on the call for the Red River Showdown, was very impressed with the way Williams played against the Longhorns.

“He was in the midst of a huge momentum swing and I just — the moment wasn’t too big,” Herbstreit said, via 247Sports. That’s amazing … the guy did not play football in 2020, comes in. He’s had a few snaps, here and there, prior to the Cotton Bowl. But to walk out there in that atmosphere, down big, and act like you’ve been there your whole life — I think it just gave us kind of precursor of what’s to come.”

Herbstreit then said that he was “blown away” by Williams’ attitude and performance last Saturday. After all, the true freshman led the Sooners to an improbable comeback over their biggest rival.

“I was blown away with the overall attitude,” Herbstreit continued. “I like to watch quarterbacks, when I’m calling a game, on the sideline as much as when they’re calling the game. He was out there impacting the defense, special teams. He’s just a kind of — some guys have that ‘it’ factor about them. And after watching him, just for that game — we’ll see if it continues — he has the ‘it’ factor.”

Williams completed 16-of-25 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 88 yards and a score on the ground.

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley hasn’t revealed who’ll be his starting quarterback this Saturday, but a lot of people believe Williams will receive a chance to build off last weekend’s performance.

Kickoff for the Oklahoma-TCU game is at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.