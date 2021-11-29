To salvage what Lincoln Riley built, the Oklahoma Sooners need to make a home-run hire. Insert Kliff Kingsbury. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Sunday night that Oklahoma is targeting Kingsbury to replace Riley. Good luck, Sooners. It’s hard to imagine Kingsbury walking away from what he has going on in Arizona right now. After all, the Cardinals are 9-2 and sit atop the NFC West. Kingsbury was asked about the Oklahoma job rumors during his press conference on Monday morning. He didn’t exactly shut down potential interest, but reaffirmed he’s solely focused on the Cardinals’ next opponent. “I don’t get into those things,” Kingsbury said. “My sole focus the last couple of weeks has been the Chicago Bears. … We’re in-season, we’re 9-and-2, just not a topic I want to touch right now.” Later question to Kliff asked why he wouldn't just say he has no interest in the Oklahoma job: "We're in-season, we're 9-and-2, just not a topic I want to touch right now." — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) November 29, 2021

Well, there you have it. It doesn’t sound like Kliff Kingsbury is going to consider the Oklahoma job opening, at least during the season.

To be honest, what else was Kingsbury going to say? Even if he was interested he’d never admit interested in another job while coaching elsewhere. But it’s still hard to envision him leaving his head coaching gig in the NFL for a major college football job. We’ll see.

Lincoln Riley, meanwhile, is off to USC to try and build back one of the biggest former college football powers. He should find some quick success thanks to the current state of the Pac-12.