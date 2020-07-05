Sooner Nation has been welcoming Caleb Williams with open arms since he announced his decision to join Oklahoma. But former Sooners QB and Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray may have had the best message of all.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday night, Murray congratulated Williams on joining the “best of the best.” He included a retweet of Lincoln Riley’s “#QBU” video that showed highlights of his own career at Oklahoma.

247Sports rates Williams as the No. 4 overall prospect in the Class of 2021. He is the No. 1 dual-threat QB in the country, and the No. 1 prospect from the District of Columbia.

Oklahoma fans have every reason to be excited for Williams’ impending arrival in 2021. On top of a stellar arm and speed to match (he clocked a 4.57 40-yard dash as a high school junior), he draws pro comparisons to NFL superstar Russell Wilson.

Williams also holds the distinction of being the highest-rated prospect to join Oklahoma since Adrian Peterson and Rhett Bomar in 2004. Needless to say, expectations are going to be very high for the future Sooners QB.

Since Lincoln Riley took over in 2017, Oklahoma has consistently had some of the top QB production in the country. Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts have all won or been Heisman Trophy finalists.

Better yet, their skills have translated to the NFL with Mayfield and Murray going No. 1 overall and Hurts going in the second round.

Will Caleb Williams join Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield as the next Heisman trophy QB at Oklahoma?