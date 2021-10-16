Lee Corso Makes Prediction For Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler

Last Saturday, Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley pulled quarterback Spencer Rattler from the Red River Showdown. It ended up being the right decision, as true freshman Caleb Williams led the team to a comeback victory.

Riley’s decision to bench Rattler has sparked a quarterback controversy in Norman, Oklahoma. ESPN’s Lee Corso, however, thinks it’s clear who should be the starter for the Sooners.

“If they want to try to get into the Playoff and win it, Williams is their guy,” Corso told Kirk Herbstreit before College GameDay went live on Saturday. “The other guy cannot win it for them.”

Corso then revealed what he believes the future has in store for Rattler. Let’s just say he envisions Rattler playing elsewhere next season.

“There’s no question Rattler will be gone next year,” Corso said. “He’s second-team now. He’s gone.”

"When you lose, you say little. When you win, you say less!" LC with the words to live by this morning!! 😂 pic.twitter.com/VfswCjemXO — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) October 16, 2021

Rattler will have an important decision to make when this season is over. Prior to the 2021 season, he was being viewed as a potential first-round pick. Fast forward to the present day, and he’ll most likely have to transfer in order to rebuild his draft stock.

There’s no question Rattler has the physical tools to be a star at the quarterback position. However, he hasn’t really taken great care of the football in big games.

In six games this season, Rattler has 1,371 passing yards, 10 touchdown passes and five interceptions. Those numbers are rather pedestrian for a quarterback who was supposed to be a Heisman Trophy finalist.