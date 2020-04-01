Lincoln Riley Comments On State Of 2020 College Football Season

Like the rest of us, Lincoln Riley has felt the impact of the ongoing health crisis. Last week, he opened up about the uneven playing field it is creating in college football, with Oklahoma’s conference, the Big 12, having more stringent rules for how teams can assist their players than other leagues.

That is obviously an issue. Of course, it becomes moot if we don’t have college football at all. Right now, things are set to move forward as scheduled. That is contingent on our communities staying home and flattening the curve on his virus.

Lincoln Riley thinks that doing so is very important as well. “I feel by September, the world is going to need football,” he told reporters on Tuesday, according to The Oklahoman. Of course, that is all contingent on how people handle things today, all across the country. There is perhaps no more truly national sport than college football, and getting football off the ground requires full participation.

“Hopefully, I think a lot of that will be determined by our country’s response to this and how serious every single person takes it,” Riley said. “Hopefully we, as a country, can do the best we can.”

OU football: Lincoln Riley says 'by September, the world is going to need football' https://t.co/2YCfnvx9dZ pic.twitter.com/78LrJLfcsz — Ryan Aber (@ryaber) April 1, 2020

Like many other schools, Oklahoma lost out on spring reps, which is tough as the Sooners expect to break in another new starting quarterback. The upside is that this year, unlike last when Jalen Hurts joined the program later in the offseason, it is expected to be former five-star recruit Spencer Rattler.

After thriving with transfers Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, and Hurts, Rattler is projected to be Riley’s first homegrown and recruited starting quarterback. He was the No. 1 quarterback in the 2019 recruiting class, per 247Sports. Sophomore Tanner Mordecai is his main competition for the job.

“These guys, I’ve been in the meeting room with them for a long time,” Riley said of his two signal callers, when asked if the loss of reps concerns him. “I’ve seen them play, seen them practice, seen how they prepare and just getting a feel for their knowledge of what we’re doing. I’ve got a lot of confidence in those two.”

OU is scheduled to open its season against FCS Missouri State on Sept. 5 in Norman.

