Report: 3 Oklahoma Players Will Be Suspended For Peach Bowl

With the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl less than two weeks away, the Oklahoma Sooners are reportedly going to be without multiple players due to suspensions. Head coach Lincoln Riley addressed those rumors on Wednesday afternoon.

Oklahoma is scheduled to face LSU with a chance at the national championship game at stake. It’s the third-straight year that Riley has taken the team to the College Football Playoff.

The Sooners have fallen short in the semifinal the last two seasons, but the program has high hopes for next Saturday’s matchup against the Tigers. However, the team is expected to be without role players on offense and defense.

When asked about the reports stating that Oklahoma will be without a few players for the CFP, Riley said “I’m aware of the report that is out there. Unfortunately at this time I cannot comment on it.”

Riley said that starting running back Kennedy Brooks isn’t going to be out due to suspension, but he didn’t say the same for Rhamondre Stevenson.

Check it out:

Lincoln Riley: "I'm aware of the report that is out there. Unfortunately at this time I cannot comment on it." He then later says that Kennedy Brooks will play. Asked about Rhamondre Stevenson, Riley says, "Kennedy Brooks will play." Hm. — Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) December 18, 2019

A new report suggests the Sooners will be without three players.

SoonerScoop.com reported that Rhamondre Stevenson, Ronnie Perkins and Trejan Bridges have been suspended for the Peach Bowl.

Multiple sources have confirmed to SoonerScoop that Rhamondre Stevenson, Ronnie Perkins and Trejan Bridges have been suspended for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. — SoonerScoop.com (@SoonerScoop) December 18, 2019

This will leave the Sooners fairly thin at running back since Stevenson won’t be available. As for the defense, the loss of Perkins hurts its depth in the trenches.

Kickoff for the Peach Bowl is at 4 p.m. ET from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.