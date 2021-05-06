Oklahoma football head coach Lincoln Riley announced some unfortunate news regarding the program on Thursday.

Two Sooners players – wideout Trejan Bridges and running back Seth McGowan – have been dismissed from the program. Riley didn’t have much else to say about the matter on Thursday.

“Yeah, no, they’re not members of our program anymore, and just we wish them the very best going forward,” Riley said in a statement, via 247Sports.

Bridges and McGowan are suspects in a robbery under investigation by the Norman, Okla. Police Department. The two, in addition to another unnamed suspect, allegedly robbed an individual who had refused to sell marijuana to McGowan in mid-April. Bridges allegedly threaten to kill the individual during the incident.

“According to Cleveland County District Court search warrants obtained by the OU Daily, Bridges, McGowan and another unidentified suspect allegedly robbed a man who refused to sell marijuana to McGowan late on April 15,” wrote Mason Young of OU Daily. “During the robbery, conducted at the Crimson Park apartment complex, Bridges allegedly threatened to kill the victim.”

Both Trejan Bridges and Seth McGowan are former four-star prospects. Bridges, in particular, was expected to be an immediate and big-time contributor for the Sooners.

Instead, both Bridges and McGowan’s career with Oklahoma football has come to an end. It’s a rather unfortunate conclusion, given the circumstances.

Lincoln Riley and the Sooners, meanwhile, are in preparation for the 2021 season.