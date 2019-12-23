Lincoln Riley Announces 3 Oklahoma Players Won’t Play vs. LSU

What had been rumored and then reported for quite some time is now official. Oklahoma will be without three key contributors for Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl against LSU.

Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley confirmed moments ago that starting defensive end Ronnie Perkins, third-leading rusher Rhamondre Stevenson and reserve wide receiver and special teamer Trejan Bridges won’t play against the Tigers.

All three players have participated in every game this season for OU. They been suspended for undisclosed violations, according to Riley.

Lincoln "won't air guys' dirty laundry" and say why Perkins, Bridges and Stevenson won't play. — Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) December 23, 2019

Perkins is the biggest loss of the trio. The 6-foot-3, 251-pound sophomore has 38 tackles (13.5 for loss), six sacks and six quarterback hurries on the season.

Stevenson has also played a large role for the Sooners this season. A junior, he is third on the team in rushing yards (515) and second in rushing touchdowns (six).

As for Bridges, the highly-touted true freshman has seven receptions for 82 yards and two touchdowns this season, to go along with eight tackles.

Oklahoma, the No. 4 seed in the CFP, will take on top-seeded LSU at 4 p.m. ET Saturday on ESPN. The winner will face either Clemson or Ohio State for the national championship in January.