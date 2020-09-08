Lincoln Riley Announces Decision On Oklahoma’s COVID-19 Results

On Tuesday afternoon, Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley made a decision on Oklahoma’s COVID-19 test results.

The head coach said he won’t be releasing the team’s COVID-19 testing results. According to Riley, he doesn’t want to give the Sooners’ opponents a “competitive advantage.”

It’s an interesting thought from the head coach, but he’s likely not the first coach to think of the results as being an advantage for the opponent. Over the past few weeks, many programs have made the decision to keep test results in-house.

“[Oklahoma] has decided to start treating these things like injuries when it comes to public disclosure,” Oklahoma Sooners reporter Jason Kersey said.

Oklahoma enters the 2020 college football season as the heavy favorite to win the Big 12 – again. For the fourth-straight season the Sooners enter the season with a new starting quarterback under center.

Freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler takes over for Jalen Hurts, whom the Philadelphia Eagles drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft.

Each of the past three Oklahoma quarterbacks have been finalists for the Heisman Trophy – with Kyler Murray winning in 2018. Rattler is expected to join the growing list of Sooners’ quarterbacks in contention for the award.

Oklahoma opens the 2020 college football season with a home game against Missouri State. The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday night.

Conference play kicks off on September 26 against Kansas State.