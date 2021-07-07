On Tuesday afternoon, the Oklahoma Sooners received some bad news about one of the team’s former top recruits.

Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley announced the dismissal of former four-star recruit Mikey Henderson. The news comes after police reportedly submitted a request for an arrest warrant for the Sooners running back.

SI Sooners first reported the news of the potential for an arrest warrant.

“The Norman Police Department has submitted a request for an arrest warrant to the Cleveland County District Attorney’s office for University of Oklahoma football player Mikey Henderson, a Norman PD spokeswoman told SI Sooners,” the report stated.

Not long after, Oklahoma released an official statement about the running back. He’s off the team.

BREAKING: #Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley has announced Mikey Henderson’s dismissal. pic.twitter.com/E0QlLIo1Oa — Joey Helmer (@joeyhelmer247) July 7, 2021

“University of Oklahoma head football coach Lincoln Riley announced Tuesday night that sophomore running back Mikey Henderson has been dismissed from the OU football program,” the announcement stated.

The Norman Police Department reportedly determined that Henderson was involved in an alleged armed robbery on April 15 at the Crimson Park Apartments.

Henderson played both running back and tight end during the 2020 season. He racked up 12 receptions for 168 yards and one touchdown. He also added nine carries for 81 yards and a touchdown.

The 2021 season is just a few months away for the Sooners. Oklahoma opens the season against Tulane in a non-conference tilt on September 4.