Lincoln Riley Canceled All Oklahoma Media Availability Today

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley in the first half against Baylor.WACO, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 16: Head coach Lincoln Riley of the Oklahoma Sooners before a game against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Oklahoma football coach Lincoln Riley made a major change to his team’s schedule today, three days before its game against TCU.

A short time ago, Riley canceled his team’s Wednesday media availability, with no specific reason for the change in plans.

According to KOCO-TV sports anchor Carson Cunningham, there won’t be any availability until after the Sooners’ game against TCU on Saturday night.

Riley may not have explained why he did this, but there’s plenty of speculation that it has to do with Oklahoma’s current situation at quarterback. The Sooners have a controversy on their hands after five-star freshman Caleb Williams came on for a benched Spencer Rattler and led OU to a stirring comeback win over Texas last weekend.

Since then, Riley has played his quarterback decision close to the vest, but enterprising reporters from Oklahoma’s student newspaper found a way to watch practice from a nearby building on Tuesday. From their vantage point, they observed Williams getting a majority of reps with the first string.

There’s no way to know for certain if this is why Riley canceled media availability, but it is a likely explanation.

All in all, good on those OU student reporters for finding a way to apparently get the story. No matter who the starter will be, Riley won’t be able to wait much longer before revealing his decision.

Oklahoma takes on TCU at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday night.

