CFB Analyst Names Best Young Coach In The Country

We’ve had a bit of a youth movement in football coaching in recent years. In the NFL, a host of young offensive minds have landed head coaching jobs. Some of the best college coaches are also very young, including CBS Sports writer Dennis Dodd’s pick for the best young coach in the sport: Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley.

He is one of two of last season’s College Football Playoff head coaches under 45 years old. Ohio State’s Ryan Day, a first year full-time head coach last season, is just 41. Lincoln Riley feels like he took over for Bob Stoops a decade ago. He’s still just 36.

Riley has been pretty dominant since inheriting the Sooners job in 2017. He has led the program to three straight Big 12 titles, and three trips to the College Football Playoff. The Sooners haven’t been able to get over the hump in the semifinal, dropping games to Georgia, Alabama, and LSU in the last three seasons. Still, it is an impressive accomplishment.

As a result, CBS Sports‘ Dennis Dodd ranks Riley No. 1 among college football’s coaches under 45 years old. “Riley’s rise to coaching superstardom is a credit not only to him but to Bob Stoops and the Oklahoma administration who foresaw this greatness,” Dodd writes. “There is no sign things will slow down anytime soon.”

The last part is interesting, and could swing both ways for Riley. He inherited superstar transfer quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray, getting the most out of them at Oklahoma. Jalen Hurts was pretty spectacular after coming in from Alabama. Will five-star Spencer Rattler, a five-star 2019 recruit, mirror that success after being developed from the ground up by Riley? Hopefully we’ll find out this fall.

There should be some interesting debates among the top three coaches here. Dodd went with Georgia’s Kirby Smart ahead of Ryan Day for the No. 2 spot, citing his ability to port Nick Saban’s “process” to Athens.

As for Day, Dodd believes that he “doesn’t have enough (experience) on his resume to be ranked any higher” than No. 3. Ohio State fans will probably take some exception with that, as is their wont. Assuming this year wasn’t some wild fluke, Day will have plenty of years to bolster that resume and prove himself on a national stage.

Among the other top coaches further down the list are Minnesota’s P.J. Fleck, Texas’ Tom Herman, and Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin.

