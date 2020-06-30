Lincoln Riley Comments On Baker Mayfield Entering Year 3

On Tuesday afternoon, Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley made an appearance on the Herd with Colin Cowherd.

During the show, Riley was asked about two of his previous quarterbacks at Oklahoma. Former No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray received glowing praise from Cowherd, which caused Riley to expound on the two-sport star.

However, over the past few years, Cowherd has been openly critical of Baker Mayfield. Also a former No. 1 pick, Mayfield had a brilliant rookie season, but struggled during his second year in the league.

Riley isn’t worried about his former quarterback, though. The Sooners head coach expects Baker to bounce back in his third season and get back to his winning ways.

“If you look at Baker’s history, any time he’s had any type of adversity, he’s always bounced back in a positive way,” Riley said. “That’s just his nature. He’s a fighter. He’s a competitor.”

"If you look at Baker's history, any time he's had any type of adversity, he's always bounced back in a positive way. That's just his nature. He's a fighter. He's a competitor." — @LincolnRiley pic.twitter.com/Tee5onIV9w — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 30, 2020

Cleveland invested heavily in the offensive line this offseason, signing Jack Conklin and drafting former Alabama standout Jedrick Wills.

Mayfield was one of the most-sacked quarterbacks in the NFL during the 2019 season. It’s clear the Browns are ready to give the former No. 1 pick the protection he needs to compete at the highest level.

With a full complement of weapons at his disposal and a stout offensive line, Mayfield should bounce back well in 2020.

His former coach believes.