Lincoln Riley Compares LSU QB Joe Burrow To Baker Mayfield

In just a few days the Oklahoma Sooners will face off against the LSU Tigers for the right to play in the College Football Playoff national title game.

LSU enters as the heavy favorite thanks to an explosive offense led by quarterback Joe Burrow.

Before the game kicks off, Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley heaped praise on the Heisman Trophy-winner. Riley, the first coach to officially offer Burrow out of high school, said Burrow reminds him of former Sooners star Baker Mayfield.

Here’s what he had to say, via 247Sports:

“He’s very comfortable in their schemes, he does a great job getting the ball out of his hands, very accurate passer. And then he’s made so many huge plays outside the pocket this year, extending time, whether it’s taken off or whether he’s making plays on the move. That’s where he’s really hurt people. And plays a lot of the style that Baker (Mayfield) did for us. Very, very similar in a lot of ways, and it’s very, very effective, very difficult to defend.”

Mayfield, of course, went on to set the NFL’s rookie passing touchdown record despite not starting every game.

As for Burrow, he’s the presumptive No. 1 pick, much like Baker.

LSU and Oklahoma kick off at 4:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.