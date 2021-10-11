Lincoln Riley Declines Question About Oklahoma’s Quarterbacks

Lincoln Riley has a so-called quarterback competition on his hands, and it make take a few days until the Oklahoma head coach makes a decision.

Trailing Texas by multiple scores, Riley benched Spencer Rattler for the highly-touted Caleb Williams last Saturday. The gutsy move paid off. Williams wound up leading the Sooners to a thrilling come-from-behind victory.

Rattler, meanwhile, came into the season as a Heisman favorite and projected top-five pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. But he has yet to meet expectations this season.

Will Riley stick with Williams as his starter? Or was it a temporary move? The Oklahoma head coach has yet to make a decision on his current starting quarterback.

Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley declines to name a starting QB for the TCU game when asked on the Big 12 teleconference. — Dean Straka (@DWStraka49) October 11, 2021

Lincoln Riley had better be careful here. This isn’t a complicated decision. Start Caleb Williams and keep Spencer Rattler on the bench.

Rattler has never lived up to the hype he had coming out of high school. It’s also well documented that he can be a poison in the locker room.

Williams, meanwhile, obviously has the support of his teammates. It was evident following his 66-yard rushing touchdown on a fourth-down play against Texas last Saturday. And his tremendous play speaks for itself.

Williams is the future. The Rattler experiment simply didn’t pan out how Riley and the Sooners thought it would. It’s time to move on.

No. 4 Oklahoma takes on the TCU Horned Frogs this Saturday.