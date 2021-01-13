Eagles Insider Has Latest On Team’s Pursuit Of Lincoln Riley

Since taking over as head coach at Oklahoma, Lincoln Riley has been linked to multiple NFL jobs. The latest one is the Philadelphia Eagles.

On Tuesday, Inside the Birds’ Geoff Mosher reported that the Eagles had reached out to Riley, one day after firing head coach Doug Pederson. Given Riley’s reputation as an innovative offensive mind–and the fact he coached Jalen Hurts at OU–it makes sense that Philadelphia would have its interest piqued by the 37-year-old coach.

However, this morning, Paul Domowitch of the Philadelphia Inquirer threw some cold water on any Philly fan dreaming of seeing Riley work his magic at The Linc.

“There was also a report that the Eagles had reached out to University of Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley about the opening,” Domowitch wrote. “But sources in Norman told The Inquirer that Riley seems content to stay where he’s at for now.”

It should be noted that Oklahoma is projected to be a national title contender in 2021, plus as Domowitch tweeted, Riley is being paid handsomely by the school.

There’s that, plus the fact that he’s already making $7.5M a year, which is the Oklahoma equivalent of $30M in yankee currency. https://t.co/lwQpUneZPv — Paul Domowitch (@pdomo) January 13, 2021

Coaching situations are always fluid, so perhaps the Eagles could come back and make Riley the proverbial offer he can’t refuse. For now though, they are probably going to have to look elsewhere.

Reports have indicated Philadelphia intends to interview a wide range of candidates for the job, including 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo and Bucs defensive coordinator Todd Bowles.

Philly dismissed Pederson on Monday after five seasons, which included a Super Bowl title in 2017.