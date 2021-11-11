Lincoln Riley Explains His Absence From Tuesday Practice

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley was a noticeable absence from Sooners practice earlier this week. Today he spoke out about that absence.

Appearing on his weekly radio show, Riley asserted that his absence was a personal matter and won’t take away from his coaching duties. He says that the issue has been dealt with.

“Personal matter, nothing to do with my job or football. Dealt with it, didn’t take away from any of our preparation,” Riley said.

The timing for Oklahoma couldn’t be more essential right now. The final three weeks of the 2021 season for the Sooners is pretty brutal: An away game against Baylor followed by their home finale against Iowa State, then the Bedlam Series against Oklahoma State.

Lincoln Riley on Tuesday absences from press conference, radio show:

"Personal matter, nothing to do with my job or football. Dealt with it, didn't take away from any of our preparation." #Sooners — Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) November 11, 2021

Despite being one of the few undefeated teams in FBS, the College Football Playoff selection committee wasn’t too impressed with what they’ve done. They’re ranked No. 8 in the latest standings – behind three one-loss Big Ten teams.

That said, there’s almost no way the Sooners don’t make the College Football Playoff if they’re undefeated Big 12 champions.

Navigating their way across the finish line will be a lot harder without Lincoln Riley at the helm. Fortunately, it doesn’t look like that’s going to be an issue for the Sooners moving forward.

Oklahoma play Baylor at McLane Stadium this Saturday. The game will air at noon EST on FOX.