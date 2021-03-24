Lincoln Riley knows just how valuable transfer quarterbacks can be, as he’s had success with Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts. That being said, he’s made it very obvious that he doesn’t want to be on the losing end of a marquee transfer.

Back in January, the TCU Horned Frogs landed a commitment from quarterback Chandler Morris. He announced that he was transferring from Oklahoma after spending one season in Norman.

TCU head coach Gary Patterson is excited about the prospect of coaching Morris, but he doesn’t know if the young signal-caller will be ready for the 2021 season because Oklahoma hasn’t released him yet.

“We don’t know yet on Chandler, it looks like rules are going to change here real quickly,” Patterson said. “He still hasn’t been released by Oklahoma.”

When asked about Morris’ situation, Riley told reporters that his core belief is that players shouldn’t be able to transfer within the same conference without any kind of penalty.

Lincoln Riley says his opposition to Chandler Morris' immediate eligibility at TCU is about a core belief that you shouldn't be able to transfer intraconference without any kind of penalty. He said it's bad for the game. — Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) March 24, 2021

Riley believes it would be bad for college football if players can transfer to a program’s rival and be immediately eligible to play.

Of course, those remarks from Riley sparked mass outrage from college football fans.

“This coming from the head coach who has benefited the most in the country from transfer QBs,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Oklahoma will eventually release Morris and allow him to play at TCU. Whether or not he’ll be immediately eligible is the question that remains unanswered at this time.