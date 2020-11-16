Lincoln Riley Has Message For Kyler Murray After Crazy Game

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley couldn’t be happier for Kyler Murray, his former quarterback, on Sunday afternoon.

The NFL world is freaking out over Murray’s play this weekend. The Arizona Cardinals quarterback continues to achieve the improbable, evident by his game-winning touchdown pass to stun the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Josh Allen and the Bills took a 30-26 lead over the Cardinals when Allen completed a 21-yard pass to Stefon Diggs for a Buffalo score. But the Bills left Murray and the Cardinals too much time, as 34 seconds remained on the clock. Murray made the most of every second, heaving a throw to the end-zone as superstar wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins hauled in the pass, in between three Bills defenders for that matter, in the end-zone to stun the Bills.

You don’t see many plays so spectacular during a season, but Lincoln Riley isn’t surprised. The Oklahoma head coach sent Murray an awesome message following Arizona’s stunning win. Take a look below.

Good idea throwing it to that guy-

Congrats @K1 ‼️ — Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) November 16, 2020

We agree. Throwing to DeAndre Hopkins was definitely the right decision. He has a knack for the spectacular, and he proved it on Sunday night.

As for Kyler Murray, he’s helped the Cardinals become a legitimate threat to win the NFC West this season. They’ll take on the Seattle Seahawks on this week’s edition of Thursday Night Football with a chance to take the division lead.

If Murray keeps playing like he has these past few weeks, watch out. Arizona is the most dangerous team in the NFL right now.