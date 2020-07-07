Lincoln Riley Needs Just 2 Words To Sum Up Ruffin McNeil

Former East Carolina head coach Ruffin McNeil landed another coaching job on Tuesday, agreeing to a deal with NC State. He’ll be a special assistant for Dave Doeren this upcoming season.

McNeil spent the last three seasons with the Oklahoma Sooners in a variety of roles. During the 2018 season, he actually spent time as the interim defensive coordinator. The reason he left the program is so he could return to North Carolina to take care of his elderly father.

Coaching at NC State gives McNeil the opportunity to remain close to home while staying true to his passion. It doesn’t really get better than that for the 61-year-old coach.

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley shared his thoughts on McNeil’s move to NC State. Clearly it’s all love between the two coaches, as he tweeted out “The best!”

Riley may have learned a thing or two from McNeil, who is one of the most respected figures in the sport.

The Sooners made major strides on defense during the 2019 season, and it’s fair to say McNeil played a role in the unit’s growth. He’ll now try to have similar success with the Wolfpack.

NC State only won four games last season under Doeren. Perhaps we’ll see the program get back to its winning formula now that McNeil is on the staff.