Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley only had one season to work with Jalen Hurts, but it was a partnership that was a match made in heaven.

After grad transferring from Alabama, Hurts set career-highs across the board while leading OU to another Big 12 title and a berth in the College Football Playoff. The senior signal caller threw for 3,851 yards and 32 touchdowns while rushing for 1,298 yards and 20 additional scores. All of those numbers were career-bests.

Despite all of those gaudy statistics, some experts thought Hurts would last until the third day of this year’s NFL Draft. No one expected him to go off the board to the Philadelphia Eagles with the 53rd overall pick of the second round.

Almost immediately, analysts began wondering how Hurts will fit in with Carson Wentz, Philadelphia’s established starter. By all accounts though, the Eagles have a plan for Hurts as he begins his career.

In a new episode of NFL Network’s “Move The Sticks” podcast, Riley addressed his pupil’s potential at the next level.

“He’s got a lot of upside,” Riley said of Hurts. “We had a great time with him, I’ve said many times I wish I had him for more than one year because it was to see how much he progressed in such a short time. I think the ultimate upside that everybody sees is just, when you go back to the kid’s senior year in high school into his first year now in the NFL, it’s gonna be six years and six different offensive coordinators. It’s hard to do and the guy’s done it at a high level with the things he brings. He’s a winner, extremely tough, extremely durable, works very, very hard in this game as a player and very smart. He’s got the skills you want.”

It will be interesting to see how the Eagles use Hurts early on. Much has been made about the Sooner star filling a Taysom Hill-like role, but at least one Philadelphia insider is unsure if that will be the case.

“While the narrative coming out of NovaCare Complex (or Pederson and Howie Roseman’s respective home offices) has been that Hurts could be used as a package player as a rookie, this beat writer is wary of that role, at least early on in the quarterback’s initial campaign,” wrote NJ.com’s Mike Kaye this week. “The Eagles view Hurts as a genuine quarterback, so they are likely to take the conservative approach with his development at the position”

