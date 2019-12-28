Lincoln Riley’s Oklahoma Sooners haven’t had much luck in the College Football Playoff over the last few years. Today’s semifinal at the Peach Bowl against LSU is heading in the same direction.

Moments ago, Joe Burrow found Justin Jefferson for his fifth touchdown throw of the half. The Tigers lead 35-7.

Earlier in the game, the Sooners didn’t get much help from the ACC referees doing the game. Oklahoma was on the wrong side of maybe the worst uncalled pass interference since the infamous one that helped doom the New Orleans Saints less than a year ago.

For the Saints/LSU fans, this might be a bit cathartic, but they’d have to admit this was a rough no-call.

Lincoln Riley let the officials hear it after that play. LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr. clearly had a major hand in Jadon Haselwood going down, on what would have likely been an easy catch.

Lincoln Riley is going ballistic at the officials after that non-call

That certainly didn’t help, but he may want to bring that same energy to the Oklahoma defense.

Burrow is now 16-for-22 for 261 yards and five (!) first half touchdown throws, with 9:17 remaining in the second quarter. Justin Jefferson has been on the receiving end of four of those scores, and has nine catches for 186 yards.

The LSU rushing game hasn’t had to do much, with Clyde Edwards-Helaire limited in this one. He has two carries for 14 yards, and as a team the Tigers have run for 70 on just 10 carries.

Meanwhile, Lincoln Riley’s latest Heisman finalist quarterback Jalen Hurts is just 2-for-11 for 54 yards and a touchdown. 51 of those yards came on one nice throw to CeeDee Lamb.

