Lincoln Riley: “No Doubt” We’d Play Ohio State This Weekend

With two losses on the season, Oklahoma’s College Football Playoff chances are pretty much non-existent. But if given the opportunity to play Ohio State this weekend, Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley would jump at it.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Riley was asked what he’d do if Ohio State head coach Ryan Day called him up for a game. Riley responded with an immediate, “We would play.”

When pressed on the topic, Riley said there was “no doubt” his team would play. He explained that his team loves to play and would enjoy it “from a competitive standpoint.”

“No doubt we would play. We would love to play,” Riley said. “Wanting to play and actually being able to make that happen are 2 diff things. There’s so much to go through… from a competitive standpoint, we would love to play.”

Riley: "We would play."

Seriously?

Oklahoma got an unexpected opening on their schedule earlier today when their game against West Virginia was canceled. The Sooners and the Buckeyes are both without games this weekend despite no COVID-19 issues of their own.

It would be a no-lose situation for the Sooners, who would get a massive game ahead of their Big 12 Championship Game against Iowa State. Two wins in a year like this could see them through even after losing two games. At the very least, their New Year’s Six appearance would be secured.

But by the same token, it’d pretty much be a no-win situation for the Buckeyes. All they need to do is beat Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship Game next week to all but secure their spot in the College Football Playoff.

Ultimately, this game won’t happen – not on such short notice. But it’s fun to think about.

Who would win: Oklahoma or Ohio State?