Lincoln Riley Offers Thoughts On College Football In The Spring

As of now, college football programs are preparing for the 2020 season to be held as scheduled. However, the uncertainty of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic means alternate plans must be considered.

One of those other options is playing the season in spring 2021. It’s been discussed for a while now but had seemingly been placed on the backburner as teams returned to campus.

However, Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley told Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel that he feels the possibility of playing in the spring is becoming “more real.” Sooner players are set to report to campus today for voluntary workouts.

While Riley told Thamel his preference remains to play the season “safely” in the fall, he’s not opposed to a spring campaign. In fact, he’s pretty open to it.

“It’s very doable,” Riley said. “This can happen. We’ve been a part of putting together models of what that would potentially look like. This season is going to be different, we might as well come to terms with that. If we do decide that the spring is the best option, if we get to that point, we shouldn’t be scared of it. It’s very doable.”

Already, we’ve seen the Ivy League reportedly consider pushing back its football season to the spring. Additionally, multiple Divison II and III programs have canceled all fall sports for the 2020-21 school year.

Whatever the decision will be at the Division I level, it will have to be made soon. Training camps are set to begin in August, and if an on-time start is the goal, programs will have to ramp up their preparation in the coming weeks.

There’s a lot of pressure on decision makers to get this right.