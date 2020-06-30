Lincoln Riley Comments On Oklahoma’s Quarterback Battle

Oklahoma and Lincoln Riley have had strong quarterback play over the last few years, thanks to the play of three signal callers who transferred into Norman.

Riley will have to do things a little differently in 2020 though. There’s no Baker Mayfield to lead the way, or someone like Kyler Murray with experience waiting to take over. No grad transfer stud like Jalen Hurts either.

What Riley does have is a pair of QBs he recruited–redshirt sophomore Tanner Mordecai and redshirt freshman Spencer Rattler. Both of them saw action last season behind Hurts.

Mordecai is one year older and has more game reps. Rattler was the bigger recruit out of high school. Time will tell which is right for the job, but Riley seems encouraged by the situation on his hands.

In an appearance on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” this afternoon, Riley expressed confidence in both players and said he’s looking forward to the summer competition.

“I think one of the keys in our situation at quarterback over the years is competition,” Riley said, via 247Sports. “I think people forget that Baker’s (Mayfield) first year here, he beat out Trevor Knight. Couple others that was a really heck of a battle that went down to the wire. Then after a great couple of years, Baker had to beat out Kyler when he came in and did some really nice things. Jalen Hurts had to come in and beat a couple of guys out. We’ve always had competition no matter where they’ve come from. No different for Spencer Rattler or Tanner Mordecai right now. We’ll let those guys go at it. They’re very talented. Didn’t feel the need to bring in any other additions to that room. Those guys…give us all the talent to be a championship level team. This will be the fourth year in a row with a new guy so we are looking forward to having some continuity.”

After redshirting in 2018, Mordecai completed 16-of-26 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns last season. The former four-star recruit appeared in six games.

Rattler, who was the No. 1 rated Pro-Style quarterback in the 2019 class, played in only three games last year, maintaining his redshirt. He hit on 7-of-11 passes for 81 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 23 yards on three carries.

We’ll see who Lincoln Riley picks to take the first snaps in the season opener against Missouri State on Sept. 5.