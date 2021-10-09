Lincoln Riley Asked Who Starting QB Will Be vs. TCU

If Lincoln Riley’s not careful he’s going to mess around and overcomplicate Oklahoma’s current quarterback situation.

Riley sent Spencer Rattler to the bench during the Oklahoma-Texas game on Saturday. It wasn’t even a surprising move. Rattler has been awful this season. His performance on Saturday was no different.

Caleb Williams, on the other hand, lived up to his five-star hype. He combined for 300 yards on the ground and through the air and scored three touchdowns in Oklahoma’s improbable 55-48 comeback win.

It’s fairly obvious the Sooners are an immensely better team when Williams is under center. Riley isn’t ready to call him the starter for next week’s game versus TCU, though. Unfortunately, we’re not joking around. He’s still undecided.

Lincoln Riley asked if he's ready to name a starting qb vs TCU… "No, I'm not ready" — Curtis Fitzpatrick (@cfitzfox) October 9, 2021

Lincoln Riley is going to lose his entire locker room if he starts Spencer Rattler over Caleb Williams next week. It’d be an all-time bad coaching move.

Williams was the one who just went out and led Oklahoma to a 55-48 win after being down 41-23 late in the third quarter. He gave his receivers a chance on multiple occasions and played with a swagger Rattler hasn’t had so far this season.

Maybe Riley doesn’t want to risk losing Rattler to the transfer portal. But it’s a risk he’s going to have to take if he wants his team at its best.

Williams may be young and inexperience, but he gives the Oklahoma Sooners the bets chance to win games at this very moment.

