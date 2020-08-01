The Spun

Lincoln Riley Posts Incredible Oklahoma Football Hype Video

Oklahoma Sooners players running onto the field.NORMAN, OK - NOVEMBER 25: Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Oklahoma Sooners takes the field before the game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on November 25, 2017 in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma defeated West Virginia 59-31. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

Lincoln Riley posted an incredible Oklahoma football hype video on Saturday afternoon.

Riley and the Sooners are on the brink of greatness within the college football landscape. Oklahoma’s won five straight Big 12 Championships, three of which came with Riley at the helm.

The young Oklahoma head coach is already one of the best in the sport. Riley’s off to a 36-6 overall record with the Sooners and three straight College Football Playoff appearances. Oklahoma has yet to win a playoff game, though, marking the next step for the program.

Riley isn’t just one of the best offensive geniuses in the game, he’s also an excellent recruiter. The OU head coach posted an incredible Oklahoma football hype video on Saturday afternoon, showing off the program to high school recruits. Take a look at the hype video in the post below.

You won’t see many hype videos better than this one. Any Oklahoma video that starts off with CeeDee Lamb’s ridiculous play in which he avoided five Texas defenders for a touchdown last season is bound to be an awesome video.

Perhaps the best aspect of the video are all the accolades listed off. Oklahoma’s won five straight conference titles, appeared in three straight College Football Playoffs and won back-to-back Heismans in 2017 and 2018.

Oklahoma football is easily one of the top programs in the nation. The Sooners’ next step is a national championship.


