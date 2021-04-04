Lincoln Riley Reacts To Oklahoma Hiring Porter Moser

Oklahoma men’s basketball made a major hire on Saturday, bringing in Loyola Chicago’s Porter Moser to take over the program.

Moser takes the place of Lon Kruger, who retired last month after four-plus decades as a head coach. He led Loyola to an upset of No. 1 seed Illinois and an appearance in the Sweet 16 this year after taking the program to the Final Four in 2018.

Sooners fans seem to be pretty fired up about Moser coming to Norman, and OU football coach Lincoln Riley did his best to make the new coach feel welcome on Twitter.

“Congrats @PorterMoser & family-welcome to OU! Excited to have you leading@OU_MBBall,” Riley wrote.

Moser recognized the gesture and responded with his own.

Thanks so much @LincolnRiley

Excited to be part of OU Family!💯

Moser spent the last 10 seasons at Loyola, compiling a 188-140 record with two NCAA Tournament appearances and trips to the CBI and NIT. Prior to that, he was the head coach at Illinois State and Arkansas-Little Rock.

“For 10 years now, I have poured my heart and soul into Loyola University Chicago and Loyola basketball,” Moser said in a statement on Saturday. “I have met amazing people and built true friendships along the way that will last a lifetime. Everyone involved – student-athletes, coaches, administrators, students, fans and alumni – should be proud of what the Loyola script represents in the athletics department. Excellence on and off the court. Championships won the right way!”

Oklahoma is coming off a 16-11 season, which included a trip to the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament.