Lincoln Riley Reacts To ‘Bob Stoops 2.0’ Comparison

Lincoln Riley spent two seasons as the offensive coordinator at Oklahoma before taking over as the head coach for Bob Stoops.

In three seasons, Riley has proved he’s capable of leading the program in Stoops’ absence. On Wednesday, he spoke with reporters about being compared to the legendary head coach.

Riley said if someone told him he was “Bob Stoops 2.0” he would take it as the ultimate compliment. He should, seeing as Stoops led the Sooners to 10 Big Ten titles and a national title.

“As far as kind of what we put our fingerprints on, all that, I mean, first I would say if somebody said it was Bob Stoops 2.0, I would take that as the ultimate compliment,” Riley said.

Here are Riley’s full comments, via 247Sports.

“There’s certainly a lot of parts of our program that you’re exactly right, that carried over in some form or fashion from the way that Bob ran this program for a long time. So there was obviously a whole lot that was right with it, and he’s certainly, of any individual person, if not the most, he’s right there at number two as far as [how he’s] been influential on me, along with Donnie Duncan.”

In three seasons at Oklahoma, Riley has racked up a 36-6 record. All three seasons have ended with an identical 12-2 record and an 8-1 record in the Big 12.

Riley made the College Football Playoff all three seasons, but hasn’t won a playoff game. At least not yet.

Although he’s only coached for three seasons, Riley proved he’s one of the best in the game.