Lincoln Riley Reacts To Oklahoma Winning Women’s College World Series

It’s a great day to be an Oklahoma Sooner. The women’s softball team stormed back from a 1-0 series hole to beat Florida State in the WCWS. Lincoln Riley is thrilled to have witnessed it.

The Sooners are champions, once again. They defeated Florida State 5-1 on Thursday to win the Women’s College World Series. It’s the fifth softball championship in OU history.

Riley is trying to build a championship program of his own in Norman. It’s safe to say he was watching Oklahoma’s softball team closely as it competed in this week’s championship.

After the Sooners’ title win on Thursday, Riley congratulated them on their success. Take a look.

Is this the start of an upcoming championship run by Oklahoma athletics? Lincoln Riley has the football team on the right track.

The Sooners were one of the hottest teams down the stretch of the 2020-21 season. After losing two games early in the year, Oklahoma football finished with an eight-game win streak, including a 55-20 blowout of the Florida Gators in the Cotton Bowl Classic.

There’s plenty of reason to believe this could be the Sooners’ year in football. Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State are each replacing their former starting quarterbacks. Oklahoma, meanwhile, returns Heisman favorite Spencer Rattler.

If Rattler continues his strong play into the 2021 season, and the Sooners defense plays above-average, Oklahoma football could be on its way to a national championship.