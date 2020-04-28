Lincoln Riley Reacts To Samaje Perine Joining The Bengals

Samaje Perine is on his way back to the Cincinnati Bengals after being acquired by the organization Tuesday. Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley couldn’t be happier.

Perine hasn’t had the NFL career most thought he would thus far. The former Sooner was a fourth-round pick by the Washington Redskins in the 2017 NFL Draft. Perine rushed for 603 yards and a touchdown in his rookie season, but mistakes and inefficient runs proved to be the nail in the coffin.

The former Oklahoma back played sparingly the following season, leading the Redskins to eventually cut him in 2018. Perine played for both the Bengals and Dolphins in 2019, eventually sticking with Miami to end the season.

Perine was reacquired by the Bengals off waivers on Tuesday. Now, Cincinnati has two former Oklahoma backs on the roster including Perine and Joe Mixon. The Bengals’ acquisition has sparked the new “Cincinnati Sooners” nickname from both Riley and Adam Schefter, as seen below:

Nice @AdamSchefter From Dallas Sooners to Cincinnati Sooners😉 https://t.co/c01YN1Sozo — Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) April 28, 2020

This may be Perine’s last shot to revitalize his NFL career. The Bengals are certainly open to the former Sooner having a major bounce-back year.

Cincinnati is ushering in a new era with first overall pick Joe Burrow set to take over.

It’ll be interesting to see how this Bengals team looks in the 2020 season.