Lincoln Riley Reacts To Shane Beamer, South Carolina Report

Lincoln Riley and the Oklahoma Sooners pulled out a gritty win on Saturday over Baylor. The Big 12 competitors did so without multiple assistant coaches who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week. However, Riley coached a strong game and the Sooners won 27-14.

After Oklahoma got their seventh win of the 2020 season, news broke that assistant coach Shane Beamer would be leaving the program to become the next head coach at South Carolina. According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, the 43-year-old would return to the Gamecocks after spending time in Columbia from 2007 to 2010.

When asked about the Beamer’s move to South Carolina, Riley seemed to be partially unaware that a decision had been made. The current Oklahoma head coach still said that the Gamecocks would be lucky to get Beamer to lead the program.

“I’ll wait to talk to him first,” said Riley via 247Sports. “I mean, obviously he wasn’t available to coach for us tonight, so it’s not like I’ve been able to sit there and visit with him. But if it is true, certainly be thrilled for him. As I know, those are opportunities that you don’t always get. So if it is the case, it would be a great decision by South Carolina.”

Lincoln Riley reacts to reports that Shane Beamer will be the next head coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks.https://t.co/cIqDqen7eg pic.twitter.com/tr4uPqfB6R — 247Sports (@247Sports) December 6, 2020

Beamer spent the last three years in Norman under Riley, but a head coaching job seems like the next step. The 43-year-old is the son of legendary Virginia Tech head coach Frank Beamer, so he clearly comes from a football family. Shane will take over after South Carolina fired Will Muschamp earlier this year.

Riley, Beamer and Oklahoma will still return for at least two more games this season. The Sooners play West Virginia on Dec. 12, before taking on Iowa State in the Big 12 Championship game two Saturday’s from now.