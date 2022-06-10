Lincoln Riley Responds To Rumor He Was "Running" From SEC

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 01: Head football coach Lincoln Riley of the USC attends the game between the USC Trojans and the Arizona Wildcats at Galen Center on March 1, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Lincoln Riley's move to USC sparked a ton of speculation about why he felt the need to leave Oklahoma. One theory was that he was "running from the SEC."

Oklahoma has a deal lined up to join the SEC in 2025. However, that didn't play a factor in Riley's decision.

Riley recently opened up about his departure from Oklahoma in an interview with ESPN. During this wide-ranging conversation, he shut down the idea that he was trying to avoid the SEC.

"Oh yeah, I knew that was out there," Riley told ESPN. "Football is football. I wasn't running from the SEC. I was running to USC. That's probably the best way I could answer that."

So, why did Riley leave Oklahoma for USC? He believes the Trojans just had so much to offer - on and off the field.

"The combination here of the elite academics and you've got a proven football history - it's been done here - and then that big L.A. market, all of that ... I just don't know of anywhere else that has those three," Riley said.

There'll be plenty of pressure on Riley to make USC a national title contender.

USC will kick off the 2022 season at home against Rice.