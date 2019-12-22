Lincoln Riley Reveals What Jalen Hurts Did After Loss To Kansas State

Following an upset loss at Kansas State on October 26, Oklahoma faced a daunting task. It had to win out–and get some help–in order to reach a third-straight College Football Playoff.

Well, the Sooners did just that, and their reward is a date with top-ranked LSU next Saturday. The experts aren’t giving them much of a chance, but they’ll have a shot to prove them wrong on the field.

If not for quarterback Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma’s season might have fallen apart. In a lengthy 1-on-1 interview with ESPN’s Gene Wojciechowski, OU head coach Lincoln Riley detailed how he and Hurts met in a training room at Kansas State after losing to the Wildcats.

The head coach and QB discussed the next step, which is when Hurts expressed interest in addressing his teammates.

“He mentioned maybe wanting to talk to the team and guys had started to filter out by then and he was thinking about maybe trying to do a team meeting when we got back to the facility,” Riley said. “I said, ‘you should just do it right here.’ So we got off on the tarmac and I just kinda let it be a players-only deal. He talked to the guys and did a great job. I think they got to see a lot of emotion from him kinda in that moment, and they responded. “I think it was big. He’s certainly one of the biggest leaders on this team. And the best teams always have (it). You’ve gotta have leadership from coaches but you also have to have internal leadership from the players. You have to have that and for him to take ownership in that moment I think it said a lot to our team.”

The full interview between Riley and Wojciechowski can be seen below.

It shouldn’t be a surprise that Hurts is a well-respected leader. His leadership skills have been cultivated throughout his college career, first at Alabama and now at Oklahoma.

We’ll see if he has one more big performance in him when OU takes on LSU in the Peach Bowl Saturday at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN.

