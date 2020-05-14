Opinions are flying all over the place regarding solutions for the 2020 college football season. Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley is frustrated by one opinion in particular.

The COVID-19 outbreak has put the NCAA in a tricky dilemma. Universities and conferences are scrambling as each is working its way to eventually usher students back onto campus. Fall sports remains a second priority behind schooling.

Some universities have already announced the cancellation of on-campus classes in the fall, including San Diego State, Fresno State and San Jose State. The three Mountain West programs could be the universities which start the trend of cancelling on-campus courses for the remainder of the year.

As for college football, some are advocating for student-athletes to be permitted to return to campus as soon as June 1st. But Riley thinks trying to bring players back by the first of June is “ridiculous.” He is remaining optimistic that football will be played this season, though.

“Bringing players back on June 1st is one of the most ridiculous things I’ve ever heard,” Riley told reporters on Thursday, via SI.com. “But I do believe if we do it right and we don’t get ahead of ourselves, we’ll be able to play a season.”

Riley has a point. June 1st is just a few weeks away. Right now, it’s unrealistic to have student-athletes to return to campus by then.

But public health conditions are improving across the country. There certainly appears to be plenty of optimism surrounding the 2020 season.

College football conferences have plenty of large decisions to make in the next few weeks.