Lincoln Riley Says Bob Stoops Has Been Helping At Practice

Lincoln Riley and Oklahoma football had a familiar face at practice this week: former Sooners’ head coach Bob Stoops.

According to SoonerScoop.com and Riley, the retired 60-year-old helped the team on the field early on this week. Stoops came in to assist the Sooners who were down a few coaches due to COVID-19 related absences.

It’s hard to think of many better presences on the practice field than the long-time former Oklahoma coach. Stoops led the program from 1999 to 2016, winning ten Big 12 titles and a national championship in 2000.

Meanwhile, the Sooners will try to finish out the regular season strong in 2020. Riley’s squad currently finds itself at 6-2 with the No. 13 rank in the latest AP Poll.

It’s intersting to picture Stoops and Riley working together to oversee an Oklahoma practice. The two coaches are 23 years apart in age and became involved with the Sooners during drastically different football eras.

Riley assumed the head coaching position when Stoops retired in 2017. The young leader quickly led Oklahoma to back-to-back College Football Playoff appearances where the team lost in the semifinals both times.

Meanwhile, Stoops stepped away from football for good, at the time. He then returned briefly to coach the XFL’s Dallas Renegades for the 2020 season before the league filed for bankruptcy in April.

The Sooners haven’t pieced together the most seamless season in 2020. Riley and company looked rusty to start the year, dropping two of their first three games to Kansas State and Iowa State. Since then, Oklahoma has turned it around and should make the Big 12 Championship Game if Riley wins out.

No. 13 Oklahoma still has a packed slate of games as college football winds down its regular season. The Sooners had their game against West Virginia postponed last weekend but should return to play 2-5 Baylor in primetime this Saturday. The Big 12 showdown is scheduled to take place on FOX at 8 p.m. ET.