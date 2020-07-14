Recently, Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley has not been shy about expressing his opinions about college football’s plans for this season.

Earlier this month, Riley advocated potentially playing in the spring, calling it a “very doable” option. He added that at the time, it was a possibility that was becoming “more real” as time went on.

Today, Riley spoke with ESPN’s David Hale and expressed faith in there being a 2020 college football season. Interestingly, he said he’d be fine with playing it at any time.

“I just can’t imagine a scenario [where we don’t explore every option to play],” Riley said. “Whether it’s something we do in the fall, whether it’s a shortened season, whether it’s spring, there’s nothing we should take off the table. Regardless of what we have to do, I don’t think there’s anything we can’t work around and we can’t adjust and can’t make work in order to play college football. We’ve all got to do our part on that.”

Already, the Big Ten and PAC-12 have said that if there is a 2020 fall season, they will compete in conference only slates. The SEC said it will take some more time before making up its mind.

“We believe that late July will provide the best clarity for making the important decisions ahead of us,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said Monday.

The ACC and Big 12 have also indicated they will wait longer before announcing a decision on fall sports.