The likelihood of college football being played this fall all depends on COVID-19 testing results. Lincoln Riley had a troubling update on Oklahoma’s testing results on Tuesday afternoon.

Riley told reporters Tuesday afternoon he had nearly entire position group “wiped out” by COVID-19 testing results. The Oklahoma head coach wouldn’t reveal which position group he was referring to. But he did clarify just one player within the position group was able to practice.

Based on Riley’s wording, it’s safe to assume he’s referring to a position group that requires multiple players on the field. It’s hard to decipher what position group that may be. It could be the offensive line, defensive line or secondary. Regardless, this certainly doesn’t inspire confidence in football being played this fall.

If this were to happen in a week leading up to a game, how would a team operate? The Big Ten and Pac-12 delayed the fall football season until the spring of 2021 because of potential situations like this.

Holy cow. Lincoln Riley won't say which position group it is, but says he had one group essentially wiped out — all but one — by a COVID test. He said it's a position group that needs "multiple" guys on the field together. #Sooners — Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) August 25, 2020

Thankfully, Riley said most of his quarantined players have been able to come back and practice. He said the team is under 10 active cases now.

Lincoln Riley says they got 8 or 9 of their quarantined players back today. They had 17 players quarantined before that. "We're definitely under 10 active cases." — SoonerScoop.com (@SoonerScoop) August 25, 2020

If more programs have situations like this, it’s safe to assume the fall football season won’t last.

The Sooners begin their football season in just a few short weeks. Oklahoma’s season-opener takes place on Sept. 12 against Missouri State.

It’s more important now than ever that teams quarantine players who test positive so those same players have a chance to return before the 2020 season starts.