Lincoln Riley Shares Update On Spencer Rattler’s Status

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler, one of college football's best passers.ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 30: Quarterback Spencer Rattler #7 of the Oklahoma Sooners celebrates after defeating Florida Gators 55-20 at AT&T Stadium on December 30, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

On Saturday afternoon, the Oklahoma Sooners had a miraculous comeback win in the Red River Showdown against arch rival Texas.

However, there was some drama involving starting quarterback Spencer Rattler. The preseason Heisman Trophy contender was benched during the game and watched as freshman quarterback Caleb Williams carried the Sooners back to victory.

Of course, that created plenty of controversy, with Oklahoma fans calling for Williams to become the full-time starter. Earlier this week, Rattler wasn’t spotted at practice, creating more headlines.

On Tuesday afternoon, Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley offered some context. He gave Rattler the day off on Monday, but said Rattler was back at practice on Tuesday afternoon.

Riley spoke about Rattler and made it clear the outside perception of the young quarterback isn’t correct.

“It’s not easy for a young guy,” he said, via SI.com. “This guy gets painted different publicly than what he really is. It’s not easy competing on this stage and platform, and it can make it tougher when things don’t go your way.”

“Everybody thinks they want this, but it’s not easy. The guys that I’ve coached here, they all had those moments. It’s not a smooth, easy ride. There’s always bumps in the road.”

Riley has not named a starting quarterback just yet. Whether it’s Williams or Rattler, the Sooners will be heavily favored over TCU this weekend.

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.