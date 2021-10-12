Lincoln Riley Shares Update On Spencer Rattler’s Status

On Saturday afternoon, the Oklahoma Sooners had a miraculous comeback win in the Red River Showdown against arch rival Texas.

However, there was some drama involving starting quarterback Spencer Rattler. The preseason Heisman Trophy contender was benched during the game and watched as freshman quarterback Caleb Williams carried the Sooners back to victory.

Of course, that created plenty of controversy, with Oklahoma fans calling for Williams to become the full-time starter. Earlier this week, Rattler wasn’t spotted at practice, creating more headlines.

On Tuesday afternoon, Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley offered some context. He gave Rattler the day off on Monday, but said Rattler was back at practice on Tuesday afternoon.

Lincoln Riley says he gave Spencer Rattler the day off yesterday and that he was back at practice today. #Sooners — Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) October 12, 2021

Riley spoke about Rattler and made it clear the outside perception of the young quarterback isn’t correct.

“It’s not easy for a young guy,” he said, via SI.com. “This guy gets painted different publicly than what he really is. It’s not easy competing on this stage and platform, and it can make it tougher when things don’t go your way.”

“Everybody thinks they want this, but it’s not easy. The guys that I’ve coached here, they all had those moments. It’s not a smooth, easy ride. There’s always bumps in the road.”

Riley has not named a starting quarterback just yet. Whether it’s Williams or Rattler, the Sooners will be heavily favored over TCU this weekend.