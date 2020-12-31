Lincoln Riley Shares What He Told Kyle Trask After Cotton Bowl

On Wednesday night, Florida quarterback Kyle Trask entered the Goodyear Cotton Bowl against Oklahoma as a potential first-round pick.

Unfortunately, Trask had his worst game of the season at the worst time. Missing his top four receiving options thanks to opt-outs, the Florida quarterback struggled mightily in the first quarter.

Trask threw three first-quarter interceptions before being benched for backup quarterback Emory Jones. Despite his struggles, Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley loved the fact that Trask even stepped onto the field while many of his teammates chose not to.

Riley told Trask after the game that he appreciated the quarterback for the fight he showed in high school – not starting – and at Florida – fighting for the starting job for years.

Lincoln Riley on what he told Kyle Trask after the game last night. pic.twitter.com/QZxt2WU27s — Kassidy Hill (@KassidyGHill) December 31, 2020

“I told him after the game, just as a, you know, I know this is my profession but, also, as just a fan of college football, I very much appreciate him for what he did in high school, hanging through it when a lot of other people would have left,” Riley said.

“What he did playing in this game tonight, even though he’s got a really bright future ahead of him,” he continued. “I very, very much appreciate it. I hope college football can keep people like Kyle Trask involved. And all the respect in the world for him.”

Riley claimed his first post-season win with a 55-20 drubbing of the Gators last night.