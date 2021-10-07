Look: Texas Fans Have ‘Lincoln Riley’ Trending Today

One of the greatest rivalry in American sports is getting renewed this Saturday as the Oklahoma Sooners take on the Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl. Ahead of the game, Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley is getting a lot of attention – but not for any reason you might think.

A quick glance at Twitter shows “Lincoln Riley” trending nationally. But a deeper look shows that it’s a ton of Texas funs making jokes about the Oklahoma head coach.

Everything from Riley’s emailing habits to using MapQuest to print directions are getting the attention. The Tweets may be childish and meme-worthy, but they’re all pretty funny.

Here are just a few of the highlights from this morning’s tweet-fest. But there’s plenty more where this came from:

https://twitter.com/TexasFancyBoots/status/1446123047241469958

Lincoln Riley still prints out directions from Map Quest #OUHateWeek #Texas — Kayla Mills (@KMilly33) October 7, 2021

Lincoln Riley cooks this monstrosity and actually thinks it's tweet-worthy 🤮🤢 pic.twitter.com/ZKrGHq1XCc — Donpcs_is_a_loser (@__WhatItDo__) October 7, 2021

Lincoln Riley believes that chips & salsa SHOULD NOT be complementary at Mexican food restaurants. — Hook ‘Em Gang (@Hookem_gang) October 7, 2021

Trash-talking before the Red River Showdown is as big of a tradition as the game itself. But the Longhorns haven’t had much room to brag in recent years.

Oklahoma have won three in a row and five of the last six against Texas. But nearly all of the games have been close in recent years. Seven of the last eight games between the two have been decided by one score.

The Sooners have won the Big 12 title for six straight years, losing the Red River Showdown twice in that span.

For Texas, beating Oklahoma once probably won’t be enough to pave their way to a conference title. But for Lincoln Riley and the Sooners, it would give their current run a lot more credibility.

Who will win the Red River Showdown this weekend?