Lincoln Riley Is Getting Destroyed For Very Questionable Decision

Lincoln Riley is one of the best coaches in the country, but the Oklahoma Sooners head coach made a very questionable decision late in today’s game.

Oklahoma is trailing Kansas State, 38-35, late in the fourth quarter. The Wildcats have the ball and will attempt to run out the clock.

The Sooners had the ball late, trying to drive into Kansas State territory for the game-tying or game-winning score. However, the Spencer Rattler-led offense got stifled by the Wildcats’ defense.

Riley opted to punt the ball with less than three minutes remaining. His fans were not happy with the decision.

“We have had reason to question Lincoln Riley’s late-game play-calling since 2017. I see no reason to change your opinion now,” one fan tweeted.

“Lincoln Riley has opted out. You can’t punt this football,” another fan added.

“Um, what is Lincoln Riley doing? Your defense is awful and you have one timeout. You have to go for it,” another fan added.

“Lincoln Riley punting with one timeout and three minutes to play, down by three points, with THAT defense. just redirect his salary to the players and let them run the team,” another fan said.

Ultimately, the decision didn’t completely haunt the Sooners, as Oklahoma’s defense managed to get their offense the ball back.

Oklahoma, trailing Kansas State, 38-35, will look to score with less than a minute to play.

The game is on FOX.