Longtime Oklahoma Football Radio Analyst Announces Retirement

With the Oklahoma season opener roughly 24 hours away, Sooner Nation has just learned that longtime analyst Merv Johnson will no longer be part of the team’s radio crew. On Friday, the 84-year-old legend announced his retirement.

Before he became such an integral part of the Oklahoma radio team, Johnson was as an assistant coach on the Sooners for nearly two decades. Once he moved over to broadcasting, he showcased his durability by calling 513 Oklahoma games.

It’s a bittersweet day for Johnson, who will finally say goodbye to a profession that has generated so many great moments for him. On the other hand, he seems very excited about the next chapter of his life.

“I felt very fortunate to have coached and broadcasted for so many years,” Johnson said in a statement. “Year in and year out I’ve been so proud to be associated with such a great university and football program. I’m looking forward to spending time with my family. My family is all around me here. I’m going to love watching the games with them.”

Sooner Nation, join us in showing our appreciation for Merv Johnson, who's retiring after 21 years in the booth as Oklahoma Football's radio analyst.

Toby Rowland, who worked with Johnson for the past nine years, shared some kind words about his former colleague.

“Working alongside him for the last nine years has been one of the greatest thrills of my career,” Rowland said. “We’re going to miss him in our booth immensely.”

Now that Johnson is no longer part of the Oklahoma radio team, Rowland will be joined by Gabe Ikard, Teddy Lehman and Chris Plank.

Congratulations to Johnson on such an incredible run in the broadcast booth.