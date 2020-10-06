Look: Baker Mayfield Has A Message For Texas Longhorns

While the main priority for Baker Mayfield right now is to lead the Browns, he hasn’t forgotten about his former team. On Tuesday, the Oklahoma product posted an awesome photo on Instagram in honor of this weekend’s Red River Showdown.

This season has been a disaster for the Sooners, but they could turn their luck around with a victory over the Longhorns this Saturday.

In case any of the current players on Oklahoma’s roster needed some motivation for this weekend, Mayfield posted a picture of him throwing the horns down on social media.

Mayfield’s post included the following caption: “Orange on me but it ain’t burnt… horns down forever. You know what week it is.”

The rivalry between Oklahoma and Texas runs deep in Mayfield’s blood.

Over the course of his career with the Sooners, Mayfield owned a 2-1 record against the Longhorns.

Back in June, Mayfield said “I’d rather quit” when he saw a photoshopped picture of himself in a Texas jersey. It wasn’t really that surprising of a comment since he constantly throws jabs at the rival program.

This year’s Oklahoma-Texas game will feature two really talented gunslingers in Sam Ehlinger and Spencer Rattler. The edge has to go to Ehlinger because of his experience, but Rattler could earn a ton of respect from Sooners fans with a win this weekend.

Kickoff for the Red River Showdown is at 12 p.m. ET from the Cotton Bowl.