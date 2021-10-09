Look: Bob Stoops Has Epic Reaction To Oklahoma’s Win

He may not coach the Sooners anymore, but Bob Stoops was still fired up after the Oklahoma’s comeback win against Texas on Saturday afternoon.

After trailing 41-23 late in the third quarter, the sixth-ranked Oklahoma Sooners exploded for 32 points over the final 16 minutes of game time to win 55-48. It might have been the best game in the rivalry’s history.

Stoops, like the rest of us, couldn’t comprehend what he saw on Saturday. Instead, he simply celebrated by pounding a desk, raising his hands in the air and screaming.

It was awesome. Take a look.

😅 @CoachBobStoops was just a little excited about @OU_Football's win today pic.twitter.com/lUTmAQeLJa — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 9, 2021

This is what college football is all about. Well done, Bob Stoops. We have a feeling Lincoln Riley is going to get a call from the former OU head coach at some point this week.

Perhaps the only disappointment from Saturday’s game was that we never got to hear from quarterback Caleb Williams after the game. Lincoln Riley doesn’t let freshman interview, but it’s a shame he didn’t get his chance in the spotlight on ABC.

“Dear viewers, please know I am always working for you. I asked to interview @CALEBcsw postgame and Lincoln Riley said no,” wrote ESPN’s Holly Rowe via Twitter. “That kid deserved this stage and this opportunity.”

Dear viewers, please know I am always working for you. I asked to interview @CALEBcsw postgame and Lincoln Riley said no. That kid deserved this stage and this opportunity. I actually apologized to Caleb who expected to be interviewed — Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) October 9, 2021

We have a feeling Bob Stoops would have let his new star quarterback get the postgame interview. Oh well.

There’s no doubt Stoops will be paying close attention to the Sooners the rest of this season.