Look: Bob Stoops Reacts To Brent Venables News

Bob Stoops wants Oklahoma fans to take it easy on Lincoln Riley following his departure to USC.
Riley’s move to Southern California was nothing short of shocking. And Sooners fans haven’t necessarily taken it well. But Stoops thinks Riley deserves some slack.
“Give these guys a break, even Lincoln,” Stoops said, via 247Sports. “There’s no good way for this transition to ever happen. And just understand that and let it be. It is what it is and there’s never a perfect way for it to happen.”
With that being said, it’s time to move on to the Brent Venables era.
Stoops believes Venables, the former Clemson defensive coordinator, is the perfect man for the job.
“I’m so excited,” Stoops said. “Brent is an absolute perfect fit for OU. He has a great history there. … You’ve got admit what Clemson’s done the last 10, 12, 15 years they’ve been as good as anybody — and better. He’ll bring fresh new ideas I believe will help us. I think it’s very real that he can make us better.”
Take a look.
Bob Stoops on how the last week has been one of the toughest in his life and whether he has talked to Lincoln Riley since he left #Sooners for #USC. pic.twitter.com/DBxgszIKDC
Bob Stoops is right on both accounts.
Lincoln Riley did what he felt was best for him and his family. Oklahoma fans have every right to be frustrated, but the past is the past.
The Brent Venables era is upon us. He’s the perfect fit for Norman and could end up transforming the Sooners into a defensive team.
Stoops, meanwhile, will help Oklahoma prepare for Oregon in the Valero Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29.