Look: Bob Stoops Reacts To Brent Venables News

Bob Stoops wants Oklahoma fans to take it easy on Lincoln Riley following his departure to USC.

Riley’s move to Southern California was nothing short of shocking. And Sooners fans haven’t necessarily taken it well. But Stoops thinks Riley deserves some slack.

“Give these guys a break, even Lincoln,” Stoops said, via 247Sports. “There’s no good way for this transition to ever happen. And just understand that and let it be. It is what it is and there’s never a perfect way for it to happen.”