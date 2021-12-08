The Spun

Look: Bob Stoops Reacts To Brent Venables News

Dallas Renegades head coach Bob Stoops before his first XFL game.ARLINGTON, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 09: Head coach Bob Stoops of the Dallas Renegades stands on the field during warm ups before the XFL game against the St. Louis Battlehawks on February 09, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Bob Stoops wants Oklahoma fans to take it easy on Lincoln Riley following his departure to USC.

Riley’s move to Southern California was nothing short of shocking. And Sooners fans haven’t necessarily taken it well. But Stoops thinks Riley deserves some slack.

“Give these guys a break, even Lincoln,” Stoops said, via 247Sports. “There’s no good way for this transition to ever happen. And just understand that and let it be. It is what it is and there’s never a perfect way for it to happen.”

